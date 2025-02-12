Hasina Ordered Security Forces to Kill Protesters, Hide Bodies: UN Fact-Finding Report



Dhaka: Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ordered security forces to kill protesters of the July upspring and hide their bodies to quell the protests, according to the Fact-Finding Report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Fact-Finding Report titled ‘Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh’ was released today. The report shows that on the evening of 18 July in 2024, the then Home Affairs Minister chaired a meeting of the ‘Core Committee’, attended by the heads of Police, RAB and BGB and intelligence leaders.





At the meeting, the Minister told the BGB Commander, in front of the other senior security sector leaders, to order use of lethal force much more readily, as one of the meeting participants related to OHCHR, according to the report. “Senior official testimony also indicated that, in a meeting held the next day, the (then) Prime Minister herself told security force officials to kill protesters to quell the protests and specifically demanded to ‘arrest the ringleaders of the protests, the troublemakers, kill them and hide their bodies’,” the report read.





The report, which acknowledged the cooperation of Bangladesh authorities with its investigators, notes: “Following the fall of the previous Government, the current Interim Government has commenced efforts to ensure accountability for serious human rights violations and abuses. Among its steps, it has brought cases against senior officials before Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), as well as in the regular courts.”





These efforts have been hampered, to differing degrees, by preexisting structural deficiencies of the law enforcement and justice sectors, established police malpractices such as bringing meritless charges based on mass cases, continued intimidation and evidence tampering by some security officials who face allegations but remain in their positions, as well as other due process concerns related to ICT and regular courts, according to the report.





The interim government in a statement today thanks the UN’s Office of OHCHR for undertaking the most thorough independent investigation to date of the events in Bangladesh in July and August that ended the Hasina regime.

