HC judgment for reinstating FF quota in govt service upheld for now

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld for now a High Court (HC) judgment that declared illegal a 2018 government circular abolishing the 30 percent quota system for the Freedom Fighters’ children in the ninth to 13th grades of government jobs.

“Not today,” the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said today.

The Appellate Division after the hearing told the state to file a leave to appeal petition after the release of the full text of the High Court judgment that was pronounced on June 5, 2024.

“Let’s keep the High Court judgment as it is for now. You file a regular petition and we would hear that,” the apex court said.

Earlier advocate on record Jahirul Islam pleaded to keep the matter as “not today”, saying the senior lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, designated to move the case, is absent today.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state today, while senior lawyer Motahar Hossain Sazu argued for a writ filed in this regard.

A High Court division bench of Jus

tice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat pronounced the judgment on June 5, paving the way for reinstating the 30 percent freedom fighter quota in government service. The court came up with the judgment, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier.

The government in 2018 through that circular said direct recruitment in all government jobs in 9th grade (old first class) and from 10th to 13th grade (old second class) will be completely based on merit, abolishing the existing quota system.

Seven people, including Muktijoddhar Sontan o Projonmo central command council president Ohidul Islam Tushar, filed the writ with the High Court, challenging the legality of the circular.

The High Court after that issued the rule asking the authorities concerned to reply as to why the circular shall not be declared illegal.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha