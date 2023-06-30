General

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a private car and a passenger bus in Pantapara area of Bogura- Rangpur- Highway under Gobindaganj upazila of the district this morning.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place when a Rangpur-bound private car bearing number Dhaka Metro Kha12-3086 collided head on with a passenger bus named Palashbari Express bearing number Dhaka Metro Ba 15-5274 in the area at around 6.10 am. Two men inside the private car including its driver were killed on the spot.

Being informed, fire fighters of Gobindaganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the car. The bodies were later handed over to Gobindaganj highway thana police.

The deceased were identified as driver Mizan, 35, son of Haque Miah, at Dania 5 Smriti dhara of Shyampur Dhaka and Abul Bashar, 60, of Khilkhet area in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha