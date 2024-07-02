Hearing at SC continues on case against DPM Lamichhane



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed the date for Wednesday to continue hearing a writ petition filed against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane. The SC has given the time for Wednesday as the hearing was not completed on Tuesday, SC’s Assistant Spokesperson Govinda Ghimire said.

On Tuesday, the hearing of the case was held in the division bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Saranga Subedi.

Earlier, the division bench of Justices Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma and Til Prasad Shrestha had ordered to furnish files relating to fraud in cooperatives from the Kaski and Nawalpur districts.

Legal practitioner Anupam Bhattarai had lodged the writ petition at the SC seeking a verdict for Lamichhane’s dismissal from the post of the minister claiming that DPM Lamichhane was involved in the misappropriation of the cooperative organizations’ fund.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu District Court on Tuesday ordered to send Pratik Thapa to judicial custody in the case of fake Bhutanese refug

ee scam.

District Judge Sakuntala Karki ordered to send Thapa into judicial custody stating that his involvement in the case was testified.

Source: National News Agency Nepal