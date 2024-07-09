Hearing on appeal against FF-quota tomorrow

The Appellate Division is scheduled to hear an appeal brought by the state against a High Court rule declaring the decision to cancel freedom fighter quota in government jobs (9th to 13th grade) invalid.

Supreme Court Appellate Division Chamber Court Justice M Ashfaqul Islam passed the order today, in presence of writ petitioner Senior lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, appearing for the state.

Earlier, on July 4, the court was adjourned by an Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, and the state was asked to file a regular appeal regarding the HC verdict

The High Court on June 5, passed an order declaring the decision to cancel the freedom fighter quota in government jobs illegal.

As a result of that verdict, the 30 percent freedom fighter quota in government jobs was upheld.

Long ago on October 4, 2018, Public Administration Ministry issued a circular canceling the quota of freedom fighters in direct recruitment from grades 9 to 13.

It was said there, i

n the case of direct recruitment to the posts of 9th grade (former 1st class) and 10th-13th grade (former 2nd class), the appointment should be made on the basis of merit.

Seven people, including the president of ‘Muktijoddha Sontan O Projonmo Central Command Council’, Ohidul Islam Tushar filed a writ petition in the High Court in this regard.

On June 5, the High Court ruled that the decision to cancel the freedom fighter quota was invalid.

Later, the state made an appeal against the HC rule.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha