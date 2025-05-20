Hearing on Habeas Corpus Case for RSP President Lamichhane Postponed Again



Kathmandu: Hearing on the habeas corpus writ petition filed by Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane in the Supreme Court could not be completed today. The hearing commenced before a division bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Bal Krishna Dhakal but was postponed to Wednesday after the proceedings were not concluded. The writ petition was filed by Lamichhane, who remains in custody at the Bhairahawa Prison in Rupandehi related to the cooperative fraud case. The case has been repeatedly listed for hearing but has yet to reach a conclusion.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a hearing had also been scheduled on Monday before the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and Justice Nityanand Pandey. However, it could not proceed as it was listed as cannot be heard.

