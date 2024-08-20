Hearing on writ seeking ban on AL Thursday

The High Court (HC) has fixed August 22 for the
hearing of a writ, filed seeking ban on Awami League (AL) and cancellation of
its registration as a political party for indiscriminate killing of students
and commoners, during the quota reform protest and mass uprising.
A High Court division bench comprising Justice A K M Asaduzzaman and Justice
Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam fixed the date today following a short hearing.
Earlier on Monday, the writ petition was filed with the High Court by Arifur
Rahman Bhuiyan, executive director of rights group “Sarda Society”.
In this writ, he also pleaded to rename all the institutions across the
country named after ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The petitioner made another plea for allowing the incumbent interim
government minimum three years time to carry out the reform, transfer of all
the contractual appointments made during the past Awami League government,
among others.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha