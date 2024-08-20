Contact Us
Hearing on writ seeking ban on AL Thursday

The High Court (HC) has fixed August 22 for the

hearing of a writ, filed seeking ban on Awami League (AL) and cancellation of

its registration as a political party for indiscriminate killing of students

and commoners, during the quota reform protest and mass uprising.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice A K M Asaduzzaman and Justice

Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam fixed the date today following a short hearing.

Earlier on Monday, the writ petition was filed with the High Court by Arifur

Rahman Bhuiyan, executive director of rights group “Sarda Society”.

In this writ, he also pleaded to rename all the institutions across the

country named after ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The petitioner made another plea for allowing the incumbent interim

government minimum three years time to carry out the reform, transfer of all

the contractual appointments made during the past Awami League government,

among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

