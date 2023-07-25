General

Normal life has been affected due to the heavy rainfall taking place in various districts of Lumbini province, including Rupandehi, since last night. Heavy precipitation has been recorded in Rupandehi, Palpa, Nawalparasi, Pyuthan and surrounding places.

The risk of flooding has increased in settlements close to the bank of Tinau river which has become swollen following the heavy rainfall. The Tinau Flood Measurement Centre Butwal stated that the water level in the Tinau river has crossed the danger mark and it continues to rise.

People living in settlements near the river bank and at low-lying places have been notified to evacuate to safe places by the noon today considering the risk of flooding in the areas. The Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued alert to residents of low-lying areas and settlements close to the river banks, and those preparing for travel to take precaution.

Main roads obstructed due to heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, roads have been blocked by landslides triggered by incessant rain at various places in Palpa, Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan, among the districts of the province.

The Highway Security and Traffic Management Office Butwal said the Butwal-Palpa, Gorusinge-Sandhikharka and Bhaluwang-Pyuthan roads have been obstructed by landslides at different places.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal