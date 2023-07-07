General

The country is expected to receive heavy rainfall today due to an impact of monsoon wind. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said that there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country today.

It is said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces and at a few places of rest of the country while chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

The Department said that heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is predicted to occur in some areas of Madhes, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces as well.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to take place at some places of the country and the chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim provinces.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal