High Court Validates Press Council’s Jurisdiction


Patan: The Patan High Court has ruled that the Press Council Nepal has the authority to monitor and take action against digital media. A joint bench of Justices Munendra Awasthi and Tikaram Acharya today ruled that the Council’s jurisdiction allows it to monitor media operated through online news portals and social media, including YouTube.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the decision was made today in a writ petition filed against the Council’s action to blacklist various digital media outlets, including diyopost.com.

