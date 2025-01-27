Holy Shab-e-Meraj Being Observed Nationwide



Dhaka: The holy Shab-e-Meraj is being observed across the country tonight with due respect and religious fervour. Muslims annually commemorate the 27th night of the Arabic month of Rajab as Shab-e-Meraj, marking the night when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) embarked on a sacred journey to meet Almighty Allah.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, on this significant night, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) traveled on the “Buraq” to the heavens, where he received instructions from Allah regarding the details of prayers, which he then conveyed to the faithful. This event holds immense spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide.





Muslim devotees are gathering at mosques and in their homes to offer special prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings for the welfare of the nation and the Muslim Ummah. The night serves as a reminder of the Prophet’s journey and the foundational aspects of Islamic prayers.





In observance of the occasion, the Islamic Foundation organized a discussion and doa mahfil at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque following the Zohr prayers. The event aimed to highlight the significance of Shab-e-Meraj and its importance in the Islamic faith.

