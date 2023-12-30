Home Minister briefs PM Dahal about Balkumari incident

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been briefed about the physical and human loss in Balkumari incident occurred yesterday. Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Home Secretary Dinesh Bhattarai, Inspector General of Nepal Police, Basanta Kunwar, Inspector General of the Armed Police Force, Raju Aryal, Chief District Officer of Lalitpur, and Police Chief in Lalitpur briefed the PM about the incident at his official residence, Baluwatar this morning. Informing about the incident, they said a probe committee was also formed to investigate the unpleasant incident. PM Dahal mentioned that the confrontation was tragic and asked the bodies concerned for speedy and fair investigation, said PM Dahal's personal secretary, Ramesh Malla. Source: National News Agency Nepal