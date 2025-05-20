Contact Us
Home Minister Engages in Talks to Enhance Coordination for Disaster Risk Reduction


Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has held discussions with representatives from organizations specializing in mountain climbing, mountain area rescue, and river rafting. The talks, which took place at Singh Durbar, focused on how the workforce, competence, expertise, and skills of the government, security agencies, and private sectors can work together to address disaster risks effectively.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the Home Ministry emphasized the need for a unified and coordinated approach among all involved bodies. The meeting gathered insights on how various sectors could collaborate to minimize disaster risks. Executive Chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, Dinesh Bhatta, noted that the authority is actively engaging with different sectors and associations to ensure timely and collective actions when required.

