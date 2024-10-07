Home Minister Lekhak calls for unity for disaster response efforts



Kathmandu: Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak has called for unity and collective efforts among all political parties at the time when, he added, that country and citizens were bearing the brunt of rain-induced disasters.

Addressing the meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee, Kavrepalanchowk on Monday, Minister Lekhak appealed to one and all not to politicize the disasters for he argued that calamity would hit everyone indiscriminately.

Highlighting the need for unison among all for earliest relief material distribution to those severely affected by disasters, Lekhak shared that the government was working towards relief material distribution and rehabilitation of those displaced by the disasters.

It may be noted that a total of 246 people lost their lives so far in natural disasters like landslides, flood and inundation following torrential rain on September 27, 28 and 29 across the country. Altogether 178 people sustained injuries while 18 people went missing, as per the government’s u

pdated statistics.

The disasters incurred significant damages to physical infrastructures such as roads, bridges and public offices and individuals’ houses incurring financial loss amounting to over Rs 25 billion.

The Minister, during the meeting, also called for an immediate action to restore essential services like roadways, telecommunication, electricity and healthcare in the wake of disaster.

According to him, all four-tier disaster management mechanisms were delivering in a coordinated manner for post disaster relief distribution to the affected ones, reconstruction of disaster damaged infrastructures and rehabilitation of the disasters survivors.

The four-tier mechanisms are the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and Disaster Management Council at federal level, executive committee, District Disaster Management Committee in provincial level and local disaster management committee at local level.

Furthermore, the Minister shared that those families adversely impacted by disast

ers would be provided Rs 200,000 each as compensation.

Additionally, he pledged to provide Rs 25,000 as a first installment to each disaster-hit household to rebuild their houses for which, according to him, the local levels should identify the victims and facilitate the compensation distribution process.

Likewise, those affected families up to five members will receive Rs 15,000 each as a financial support food and those having more than five members will get Rs 30,000. Towards this, instructed the concerned authorities in all three-tiers of government to prompt into action.

Regarding declaration of disaster crisis zones, the Minister assured that further local levels in Kavrepalanchowk district hardest hit by the disasters could be announced as the disaster crisis zone based on the recommendations furnished by the NDRRMA after the assessment.

The government has recently declared 41 local levels in ravaged in at least 12 disasters. The declaration is expected to facilitate effective relief distribution,

reconstruction and rehabilitation process in those areas.

Minister Lekhak also vowed to deploy helicopters to those affected zones not connected to road networks for distribution of food and other essential goods.

Similarly, federal parliamentarian Suryaman Dong voiced concern over lack of effective mobilization and management of security agencies in the affected areas and thus drew the attention of the government towards it.

Shedding light on the precarious conditions of the affected areas in Kavrepalanchowk district, he pointed out the need for arrangement of road network and resumption of electricity and other essential services.

Khanikhola rural municipality Chairperson Indra Bahadur Thing reported that road, electricity and communication services were disrupted in the disasters and dire situations facing the locals for traffic movement after the three checkpoints in the district Khopasi-Taldhunga, Chyalti-Taldhunga and Sukumfedi-Taldhunga were completed closed.

According to him, two human settlement

s in Khanikhola were completely swept away by the raging Bagmati river while over 30 drinking water facilities, irrigation facilities, seven micro hydro power stations and five schools were damaged in the disaster.

He demanded the visiting Minister Lekhak to consider declaring Khanikhola rural municipality as disaster crisis zone taking into account the scale of damages incurred due to the disaster.

Namobuddha Municipality Mayor Kunsang Lama mentioned that in lack of reliable route to reach the affected areas, it was difficult to collect details of the damages.

Mahabharat rural municipality Chairperson Kanchalal Jimba viewed that the whole Kavrepalchowk district should be declared disaster crisis zone and accelerate the disaster response efforts.

The participants in the meeting univocally called for prompt action on the part of government for disaster response efforts. They also saw the need for coordination and collaboration among the concerned authorities and affected local levels for effective disaster

response efforts.

On the occasion, Chief District Officer of Kavrepalanchowk, Umesh Kumar Dhakal, appraised Minister Lekhak about the disaster management efforts and progresses achieved towards this end in Kavrepalchowk.

Source: National News Agency RSS