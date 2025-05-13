Home Minister Lekhak Pledges to Transform Prisons into Industrial Villages



Biratnagar: Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak has announced plans to transform prisons into open correction homes and industrial villages to modernize the prison system. The initiative aims to enable inmates to productively use their time and earn a living.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Home Minister Lekhak made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Morang Prison Office building and facility. He emphasized the government’s commitment to respecting the human rights of inmates while ensuring compliance with legal provisions that require incarceration for convicted individuals.





Minister Lekhak highlighted that in a democratic society, the human rights of all individuals are guaranteed. He assured that the government is preparing to address the shortage of prison infrastructure relative to the inmate population.





Rewati Raman Bhandari, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Law of Koshi Province, expressed optimism that the new prison building will enhance facilities for inmates, underscoring the government’s commitment to human rights and the productive use of inmate labor.





Morang’s Chief District Officer, Indradev Yadav, pledged to address existing issues in the prison system and ensure appropriate treatment of inmates.





Additionally, Lawmaker Amanlal Modi, Province Assembly member Bhim Parajuli, Chief of the Federal Urban Development and Building Construction Office Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Director General of the Central Department of Prisons Narayan Bhattarai voiced support for enhancing employment opportunities and safeguarding the human rights of prisoners.





The Department of Building reported that Rs 361 million and 285 thousand was spent on constructing the new prison facility, situated within the old District Jail complex in Hathkhola, Biratnagar. The newly built prison can house 218 male and 99 female inmates.

