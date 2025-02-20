Hong Kong’s Democratic Party Set to Disband Amid Political Changes



Dhaka: Hong Kong’s oldest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, is preparing to disband after 30 years of political activism. The announcement was made by the party’s chairman, Lo Kin-hei, who stated that the decision comes in response to the region’s evolving political climate and future prospects.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Lo Kin-hei explained that the move to dissolve the party will be subject to a vote by its members, though no specific timeline for the vote has been provided. The Democratic Party, established in 1994, was a significant force in shaping Hong Kong’s political landscape, particularly during the transition from British to Chinese rule. The party was instrumental in advocating for the “One Country, Two Systems” framework, which promised autonomy and rights protections for Hong Kong.





Following the 1997 handover, the Democratic Party emerged as a leading opposition voice in Hong Kong’s legislature and was known for organizing peaceful protests. However, the party’s influence waned after Beijing implemented a national security law in response to the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Lo acknowledged the challenges faced by democracy advocates in Hong Kong and noted that numerous civil society groups and political parties have disbanded in recent years.





Lo declined to comment on whether there was any external pressure from Beijing to dissolve the party. The Democratic Party has seen several of its former lawmakers, including Wu Chi-wai, convicted under the national security law. Additionally, electoral reforms in 2021 have ensured that only “patriots” can hold office, further diminishing the party’s role in the legislature.





A committee, including Lo, will explore the legal and procedural aspects of disbanding the party. Although the party currently has 400 members and is not under financial duress, a vote to dissolve will require approval from 75 percent of meeting attendees.

