General

A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) scheduled for 1:00 pm today has been adjourned by two hours.

It is said Speaker Devraj Ghimire decided to reschedule the meeting upon the request of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

During the telephone conservation between the two, the Speaker wished that high-level political talks underway to clear off the ongoing House obstructions would end positively.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal