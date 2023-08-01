General

A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) scheduled for today has been put off till August 7.

Though the meeting was scheduled to convene at 1:00 pm today, it was not possible as a substantive political agreement to regularise the operation of House proceedings was still awaited.

Prior to making decision to adjourn the session, Speaker Devraj Ghimire during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee urged whips of major political parties to create an atmosphere to resume the House proceedings.

It may be noted that the main opposition party, CPN (UML), continues to obstruct the House proceedings, demanding the establishment of a high-level committee to investigate the recent gold confiscation case from Sinamangal, Kathmandu on July 19.

In a notice issued by the Speaker in regard with the postponement of the lower house session, it was cited that the meeting had to be adjourned due to a special reason, according to Federal Parliament secretary-general Dr Bharat Raj Gautam. The session has been rescheduled for 1:00 pm of August 7, he confirmed.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal