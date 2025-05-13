HoR Session Focuses on Budget Allocation for High-Impact Infrastructure Projects



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress lawmaker Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has emphasized that the upcoming fiscal year’s budget should prioritize infrastructure projects that deliver significant results. He highlighted the necessity of directing budgetary resources towards projects that maximize outcomes from limited sources.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a discussion on the principles and priorities of the Appropriation Bill in today’s House of Representatives meeting, Karki advocated for a budget that is inclusive, sustainable, result-oriented, and beneficial to the populace. He urged the government to focus on creating employment opportunities within the budget framework.





Karki pointed out the challenge of achieving maximum results with limited resources, calling for policy-level clarity, enhanced implementation capacity, and result-driven plans to meet the country’s demands. He also raised concerns about the rapid melting of over 3,000 glaciers in the country, which increases the threat of floods, and urged the government to take concrete initiatives to mitigate the impacts of climate change.





In parallel, Gokarna Raj Bista of the CPN (UML) suggested that the budget should aim to address the country’s economic development challenges. He commended the bill for its goal of building a socialism-oriented, independent, and prosperous economy to eliminate economic disparity.





Bista emphasized the importance of maintaining budget discipline and proposed that the budget should include provisions for creating employment opportunities, equipping the younger generation with technological skills, and developing human resources to meet labor market demands. He praised the government’s initiative to prioritize the construction of Budhigandaki and Uttarganga hydropower projects to address winter power demands and urged budget allocation for these projects.





Bista affirmed that the priorities and principles outlined in the budget are realistic for the country’s overall economic development.

