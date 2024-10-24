HPV vaccination campaign begins to prevent cervical cancer

A four-week Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme for juvenile girls began today in seven divisions, except Dhaka,

for prevention of cervical cancer.

With the support of World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the government has set a target to inoculate vaccines to a total of 62,12,532 juvenile girls in seven divisions.

Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) DPM Dr Rajib Sarkar told BSS that on the first day, over three lakh girls received the vaccines in seven divisions today.

He said that it takes 15-20 years from being infected with

cervical cancer to manifest and that is why it is called silent killer.

When patients are diagnosed almost in the final stage appeared become

difficult to recover from it, he said, adding HPV vaccination can prevent

this cancer.

Earlier in 2023, about 15 lakh juvenile girls were inoculated one dose of HPV

vaccine in Dhaka division and they were not witnessed any adverse reactions.

According to the Directorate General of

Health Services, the immunization

campaign will be run for a total of 18 days.

During the first 10 days, the programme will be conducted in educational

institutions and EPI permanent centers. Girls of grade 5-9 will get vaccine

in educational institutions and if anyone is unable to receive there, they

should get vaccinated at the center.

Besides, girls aging 10 to 14 years, who don’t have educational institution,

can also receive vaccine at the centers.

They can receive vaccine through permanent addresses (District hospital,

Upazila Health Complex) and temporary (various unions, ward’s vaccination

centers). However, the 5-9 graders, who missed in schools, can also take

vaccinations here.

According to the medics, the main cause of cancer of women is cervical cancer,

and it is the 4th most common cancer among women in the world and the 2nd

most common cancer among women.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha