HSIA to get expat lounge next month: CAAB Chairman



Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) will set up a lounge dedicated to Bangladeshi expatriate workers with availability of foods in reasonable prices at the second floor of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

‘We are expecting to open the lounge next month,’ said CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan at a meeting with members of the Aviation and Tourism journalists Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) at his office here today.

He said the new lounge will be set up under the initiative of the ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Besides, Bhuiyan said, another sitting space will also be arranged on the second floor of the airport’s multi-storied car parking for early arrived expatriate workers and their accompanying acquaintances.

‘We would like to show proper respect and ensure facilities at the airport for our remittance earners,’ he said.

He said that the CAAB was working to improve passenger services quality and provide more facilities to expatriates

at the airport.

He said that the airport was now handling passenger traffic well beyond its capacity while the CAAB is making its maximum effort to improve services at the airport with several new initiatives, which are on progress.

HSIA’s Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam and ATJFB President Md Tanzim Anwar, among other members, were present at the meeting.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to improving passenger services and facilities at the country’s largest international gateway, ensuring that expatriates, who contribute significantly to the national economy, receive better support during their travels.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha