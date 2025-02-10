Human Rights Violation Under Scrutiny: CA Stresses Non-Tolerance During “Operation Devil Hunt”



Dhaka: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today emphasized that human rights violations will not be tolerated in any way during the execution of “Operation Devil Hunt”. His remarks were made during a meeting with a three-member BNP delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at the State Guest House Jamuna.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, BNP standing committee members Salahuddin Ahmad and Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed participated in the meeting. Following the discussion, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media about the outcomes at the Foreign Service Academy. He stated that individuals involved in unjust activities and those with specific crime allegations are being brought to justice under “Operation Devil Hunt”. The operation is under strict monitoring to prevent any human rights violations.





The press secretary highlighted that the BNP leaders called for peace and stability in the country, the withdrawal of false cases against BNP members filed during the previous regime, and assurance of no human rights violations during the ongoing operation. They also requested early national elections, to which the chief adviser responded that the National Consensus Commission is addressing the matter, with possible election dates mentioned as either December 2025 or June 2026.





Shafiqul Alam noted that the BNP leaders expressed their support for the interim government’s reform initiatives, stating their willingness to stand by the government. He also reassured that the interim government prioritizes the security of its citizens and has directed law enforcement agencies to prevent any human rights violations from occurring.





Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were present at the press briefing.

