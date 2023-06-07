Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that she never pursued any evil deeds that can tarnish the dignity of the country’s people.

She also said that the global lender World Bank (WB) has also realized that they had brought false allegations of corruption against her government regarding the construction of the Padma Bridge.

“During my recent visit to the WB Headquarters in Washington, USA, I firmly mentioned that I would never patronize any evil purpose that would diminish the dignity of the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

She made the remarks while responding to a tabled question from Jatiya Party lawmaker elected from Dhaka Syed Abu Hossain Babla.

“World Bank has realized that they have brought false allegation against us,” she said.

During the discussion at the WB Headquarters, she once again expressed her resentment regarding WB’s purposively bringing false allegations of corruption in the Padma Bridge construction.

Replying to another query of Awami League lawmaker Kazim Uddin, the Prime Minister informed the House that the amount of food grains stocked in the country at present (as of May) is 16.27 lakh metric tons.

“Of the total food grains, the amount of rice is 12.25 lakh metric tons, wheat is 3.96 lakh metric tons and paddy is nine thousand metric tons.”

Hasina, also Leader of the House said in the current boro collection season, a total of 15.10 lakh metric tons of food grains including four lakh metric tons of rice has been set as a target to increase the food stock.

The domestic wheat procurement target has been set at one lakh MT for the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23.

The Prime Minister said that 6.34 lakh metric tons of rice and 6.80 lakh metric tons of wheat have been imported in the current financial year so far (23 May 2023) to ensure maximum food security in the country.

Responding to a query from Awami League lawmaker Ali Azam's, Sheikh Hasina said that Geological Survey and Seismic Survey activities have been strengthened in new areas of the country.

Answering to another query of JP lawmaker Mashiur Rahman Ranga, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh will not get duty free and quota free benefits for exporting goods to India after 2026 because of its graduation from the list of LDCs .

“This may have a negative impact on the export of goods to India,” she added.

“In view of this initiatives have been taken to execute the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India” , she said.

“It is still in the negotiation stage. If CEPA is signed, Bangladesh's exports to India are likely to increase by 190 percent. It is expected to increase the GDP by 1.72 percent,” she hoped.

Replying to a question from AL lawmaker Momtaz Begum, the Leader of the House said that currently there are 1.20 crore expatriates working in 174 countries across the globe.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha