I will vie for presidential race in 15th general convention: NC leader Dr Koirala



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr Shekhar Koirala has urged the party leaders and cadres not to get confused on his candidacy in the party presidential race in the 15th general convention.

In a meeting with the party leaders from the Madhes province at Koirala Niwas in Biratnagar today, Dr Koirala said, “I would present my candidacy in a way to win the presidential race and retain the glory of the party. Devote yourself in the respective working areas for this”.

Leader Koirala however admitted that he could not work to the larger extent to consolidate the party organization and dispense justice to the party cadres despite arduous efforts.

Koirala clarified he has reached to a conclusion that nothing substantial can be done without reaching to the leadership.

Stressing that the party’s general convention should be held within mid-December 2025, he directed the district leaders to timely conduct the conventions in the districts while arguing that the entire party would be collapsed if the general co

nvention was not put in place on time.

Source: National News Agency RSS