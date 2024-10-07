India to support to upgrade GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases



Kathmandu: The Indian government has expressed commitment to help upgrade GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases located at Shuklagandaki Municipality in Tanahun district.

India has pledged to upgrade the hospital making it a facility with 300 beds.

Chairperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Minister for Health and Family Welfare of India, JP Nadda, made such a pledge during a meeting with Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Paudel in New Delhi on Monday.

Responding to the proposal put forth by Minister Paudel, Minister Nadda said India was ready to support upgrading the Trauma Centre, treatment of snakebite patients and implementation of the ‘Digital Health’ campaign, according to Health Minister Paudel’s Secretariat.

Director General of the Department of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Bikas Devkota, shared that an understanding was reached to sign a bilateral agreement in this regard soon.

“India has made significant contributions to Nepal’s hea

lth infrastructure development. The commitment of cooperation received from the Indian side will help further strengthen the relations between the two countries,” Minister Paudel’s Secretariat stated.

Health Minister Paudel is in India to participate in the 77th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South East Asia taking place from October 7-9.

Source: National News Agency RSS