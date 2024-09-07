India will respect Bangladesh this time: Fahim

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim said that India will take the Tigers more seriously as an opponent albeit their record against the closed door neighbouring country is extremely dismal.

In the Test format, Bangladesh have lost 11 of the 13 matches between the two teams. The remaining two matches were drawn due to inclement weather.

Bangladesh had a historic success against Pakistan in the last Test series as they swept the two-match series by showing absolute domination.

The Tigers are now going on a tour of India on the back of that unforgettable achievement. They will play two Tests against India with the first Test starting on September 19 in Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

“India will respect Bangladesh more than before. They are unlikely to see Bangladesh the way they used to see earlier,” Fahim said here today.

As India is a tough opponent compared to Pakistan, Fahim finds it a challenge to maintain the consistency of the performance

. Moreover India have been almost invincible in their own backyard.

“I think India is a bit tougher opponent than Pakistan. So, it is to see if we can play with the mentality with which we played against Pakistan and if we can maintain the consistency. That will be a challenge for us. It might not be as easy to press India as we were able to do against Pakistan.”

Bangladeshi bowlers-both the pacers and spinners– were outstanding on Pakistan soil. Fahim expects the bowling department to come with the same vigor when they take on India.

“We have to be more consistent there and we have to show more patience. But confidence is very important. If we stay confident, we have that ability to do well. I think if the bowlers can come with same vigor, we will be able to dominate India like the way we did against Pakistan.”

Bangladesh and India will play a three-match T20 series after the Tests.

Fahim said the confidence gained from the Test series win against Pakistan will come in handy in the T20s, even if the fo

rmat is different.

“Obviously, they are a good team in any edition. Talking about T20, it’s a bit difficult at the moment. However, Test cricket is one format that contributes to the improvement of the game in all formats. I am sure that confidence will come in handy here as well.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha