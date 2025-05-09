Indian Ambassador Srivastava Calls on PM Oli Over Recent Tensions



Kathmandu: Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar. The meeting focused on the recent tensions arising between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, on April 22.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Indian Ambassador Srivastava briefed Prime Minister Oli on the situation, emphasizing that India’s actions were retaliatory in nature. He refuted claims of a ‘jet attack’ by India, describing such reports as propaganda. The ambassador expressed gratitude for a statement released by the government of Nepal on Thursday, which addressed the incident.





Prime Minister Oli reiterated Nepal’s commitment to world peace and condemned the terrorist attack, aligning with Nepal’s longstanding position against terrorism. He assured the Indian ambassador that Nepal would not permit its territory to be used against its neighboring countries.

