Indian Foreign Secretary Engages in Talks with Nepal’s Foreign Minister on Key Bilateral Issues



Kathmandu: Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at the Ministry on Sunday. The meeting focused on various dimensions of Nepal-India relations, mutual interests, and shared concerns.





According to National News Agency Nepal, issues such as the Nepal-India Transit Treaty, trade facilitation, concerns of the Nepali private sector over the export of plywood, steel, and other products to India, and the BIS Standards were also discussed during the meeting. Dr. Rana expressed Nepal’s continued commitment to maintaining cordial relations with India, describing India as Nepal’s important development partner. She also thanked the Indian government and people for their support in Nepal’s economic and technical sectors.





Foreign Minister Dr. Rana appreciated efforts to increase connectivity between the two countries, expand bilateral meetings, high-level visits, and diplomatic engagements at various levels. She highlighted the significant contribution of connectivity to the relationship between the two countries, promoting tourism and economic activities on both sides. Dr. Rana called for further expanding connectivity through air routes, railways, and land routes.





Dr. Rana sought India’s cooperation in creating an environment for additional flights and air routes between Indian cities and the Gautam Buddha International Airport and the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. She also advocated for a push for direct flights from Nepalgunj to Delhi in the coming days.





Furthermore, Dr. Rana emphasized the need to expedite the construction of the Fapla Cricket Stadium in Dhangadhi, which is being built with the assistance of the Indian government. She stated that both sides could benefit from the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, calling for accelerating its implementation and seeking cooperation in controlling floods and inundations.

