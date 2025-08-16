Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Visit Nepal for Strengthening Bilateral Ties


Kathmandu: At the cordial invitation of Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, will arrive here on Sunday for a two-day official visit.



According to National News Agency Nepal, during the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on various aspects of the Nepal-India partnership, with a focus on connectivity, development cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Indian Foreign Secretary is also scheduled to call on high-level dignitaries of Nepal. He is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on Monday, adds a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry here today.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.