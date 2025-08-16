Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Visit Nepal for Strengthening Bilateral Ties



Kathmandu: At the cordial invitation of Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, will arrive here on Sunday for a two-day official visit.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on various aspects of the Nepal-India partnership, with a focus on connectivity, development cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The Indian Foreign Secretary is also scheduled to call on high-level dignitaries of Nepal. He is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on Monday, adds a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry here today.

