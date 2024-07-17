Indian PM Modi congratulates newly appointed PM Oli



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

In a message of best wishes through social networking site X, Indian Prime Minister Modi said he was looking forward to closely working with Prime Minister Oli to further strengthen the cordial relations of friendship between the two countries.

At the same time, Modi expressed readiness to work closely to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

CPN (UML) chairperson KP Sharma Oli who was appointed the Prime Minster of Nepal on Sunday took the oath of office and secrecy as well as assumed the office amidst a programme on Monday.

Similarly, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Dr Arzoo Rana Deuba on her appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

Congratulating Minister Rana through social media X, the Indian Minister expressed willingness to work together with his Nepali counterpart to enha

nce the multilateral partnership between the two countries.

Newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Rana took oath of office and secrecy and assumed the office today.

Source: National News Agency RSS