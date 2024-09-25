Industries adviser describes South Korea as important development partner of Bangladesh



Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan today called for enhancing trade and investment between Bangladesh and South Korea, describing the country as one of the important development partners of his country.

‘Bangladesh and South Korea signed a bilateral-trade agreement on June 21 in 1999. So, the trade and investment between the countries are now protected,’ he said as South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young Sik paid a courtesy call on the adviser at his ministry’s office at Secretariat here.

The South Korean envoy has expressed his country’s eagerness to improve the bilateral-relations between the countries on industries, said a press release of the Industries Ministry.

He continued: ‘The existing investment environment in Bangladesh needs to be improved.’

The envoy also requested to reduce tax on industrial raw material, VAT, and other taxes alongside making easy the visa process for South Korean investors.

Senior Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, who took part in the meeting called upon Sou

th Korea to invest in Bangladesh’s environment friendly industries of ship-recycling, leather, crafts and handy-crafts.

She has sought cooperation from South Korea for the development of the entrepreneurs in industries sector.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha