Information Commission today held a milad and doa mahfil marking the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at its office here today.

Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, Secretary Zubaida Nasreen and all officials of the commission took part in the mahfil.

Earlier, the information commission paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 in the city.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha