Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said it was the responsibility of the government to make publicity in a systematic manner of the activities it has carried out and to inform citizens about them.

At an inauguration of interaction among spokespersons and information officers of the constitutional bodies, federal ministries and central bodies organised at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar today, Minister Sharma urged all bodies concerned to take the issues of information seriously, to publicize the government activities in a systematic manner and to inform citizens.

Stating that the programme organised with an intention of interacting, exchanging knowledge, skill and capacity sitting at one place and systematizing information was necessary, she thanked the PMO for organising such programme.

The Communications Minister mentioned, "The activities carried out by all ministries should be integrated by making a portal, so that it goes for daily reporting and all are informed."

She requested all to pay attention on it. It would be easier to find out details of information if all ministries keep record of their activities daily, Minister Sharma shared, adding the ministry has been carrying out activities in making a portal in minimum expenses for the same.

Sharing that it would be effective if spokesperson of the concerned bodies attend the press conference organised to make public the Cabinet decisions, she urged them for their regular presence.

Similarly, Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal stressed that the government should not hesitate to inform the citizens about its activities even for maintaining transparency and credibility.

Likewise, Govinda Acharya, Press Coordinator to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', said the interaction was organised to resolve the problems seen in course of making public the activities carried out by the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal