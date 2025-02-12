Interim Govt Welcomes UN Fact-Finding Report on July-August Protests



Dhaka: The Bangladesh interim government has welcomed the fact-finding report of the UN human rights office on the July-August protests.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released its Fact-Finding Report titled ‘Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh’ today.





In a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the Bangladesh interim government thanked the Office of OHCHR for undertaking “the most thorough independent investigation to date of the events in Bangladesh in July and August that ended the Hasina regime.”





The OHCHR made its investigation at the invitation of the interim government. Its report identifies extensive and grave human rights violations, including alleged extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and disproportionate use of force by the Sheikh Hasina-led government and elements associated with the Awami League, as well as a broader array of security and intelligence agencies.





It reveals that deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ordered security forces to kill protesters of the July uprising and hide their bodies to quell the protests.

