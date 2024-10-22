International Conference on Inclusive Insurance begins



The International Conference on Inclusive Insurance 2024 commenced here today.

It has been jointly organised by the Nepal Insurance Authority (NIA), Nepal Insurers’ Association, Life Insurers’ Association, and the Nepal Micro Insurance Association, in collaboration with the Munich Re Foundation and Micro Insurance Network.

NIA Chair Surya Prasad Silwal said the Conference will run till October 25 and experts from 44 countries will explore ways for driving growth and economic viability in inclusive insurance for emerging markets, focusing on families with low income and those with vulnerability, and on micro, small, and medium-scale industries.

Similarly, the gathering will focus on preparing a strategy given the climate risk insurance, for implementation of digital technologies in micro-insurance, and for the removal of hurdles in promoting inclusive insurance.

Over 400 representatives from insurance regulatory bodies, development partners, nongovernmental organizations, and insurance experts are attendin

g the conference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal