International Media Summit 2025 Concludes with Lomanthang Declaration on Democracy, Media Freedom, and Climate Crisis



Lomanthang: The International Media Summit 2025 on Democracy, Media Freedom, and the Climate Crisis concluded today with the adoption of the Lomanthang Declaration. The summit, hosted by the Nepal Press Union, took place from May 9 to 13, beginning in Kathmandu, moving to Pokhara, and culminating in Lomanthang, Upper Mustang.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the participants of the summit included a diverse group of individuals such as journalists, media professionals, civil society members, federal government ministers, trade union leaders, province chief ministers and ministers, local government representatives, political activists, development professionals, and advocates of democracy, media freedom, and climate crisis mitigation. The summit also saw participation from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and delegates from various countries.





The participants adopted the resolutions known as the ‘Lomanthang Declaration,’ which addressed themes of democracy, media freedom, and climate crisis. The Declaration emphasizes the importance of promoting collaborative dialogue among journalism, political parties, and civil society to strengthen public trust in democracy and the political system. It highlights the need to defend civic space, including freedom of association, assembly, access to information, and a free press.





The Declaration also raises concerns about rising intolerance, threats to freedom of expression, and the press due to global populism, terrorism, extremism, authoritarianism, and big tech. It calls for countering attacks on free press under the guise of digital space regulation, particularly in South Asian nations and beyond.





Further, the Declaration stresses the importance of building awareness of journalists’ rights, improving digital literacy, and fostering a connected media to defend democracy, media freedom, and counter the climate crisis. It calls for developing a credible public interest media to maintain a strong information ecosystem and integrity.





Regarding the climate crisis, the Declaration identifies it as a primary agenda for the region, urging political parties to prioritize addressing it at a political level. It advocates for eco-friendly, inclusive, and sustainable development policies, emphasizing that access to information and transparency are crucial for informed societies to address climate challenges effectively.





The Declaration makes a special mention of Lomanthang, urging the federal government of Nepal to ensure the smooth operation of the Korala transit entry point between Nepal and China and complete the Kaligandaki Corridor for regional development. It also suggests promoting cultural and religious tourism by establishing connectivity between Muktinath, Damodar Kunda, and Kalisah Mansarobar.





Recognizing the unique cultural and natural features and trade potential of the trans-Himalayan district of Mustang, the Declaration notes the severe impacts of climate change on the region. It calls for continued dialogue on climate change impacts, connectivity issues, and the protection of the district’s treasures and possibilities.





The Declaration acknowledges the connections between democracy, free press, and climate crisis for broader humanity and planet, recognizing efforts to promote democracy and media freedom while combating climate crisis. It acknowledges journalists and media personnel who resist harassment, intimidation, and threats to media freedom globally.





Highlighting the challenges faced by media professionals, including economic pressure, shrinking civic space, digital insecurity, and labor rights issues, the Declaration acknowledges the threats posed by the climate crisis to human rights, freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom, which are vital for addressing environmental and climate challenges.





During the program organized to unveil the Declaration, Lomanthang Rural Municipality Chair Tashi Norbu Gurung highlighted the political and policy ambiguities affecting the mountainous district due to climate change.





The event was attended by Executive Chair of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) and former President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Dharmendra Jha, former FNJ presidents Taranath Dahal, Harihar Birahi, and other senior journalists.

