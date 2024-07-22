Issue of constitution’s amendment raised deceitfully, says Barshaman Pun



CPN (Maoist Centre) and outgoing finance minister Barshaman Pun has said that the two major parties of the new coalition, Nepali Congress and CPN (UML), have raised the issue of the constitution’s amendment in a deceitful manner.

Speaking in today’s House of Representatives (HoR) meeting, Maoist Centre lawmaker Pun expressed his doubts that the idea of the constitution’s amendment was forwarded to mask some major scandals.

“The issue of the constitution’s amendment has come in an unseasonal moment. It is suspicious that this issue is tossed to cover something. The constitution’s amendment is aimed at snatching rights received by women, Dalits and ethnic nationalities,” Pun said.

Pun argued it is untrue that political instability was created due to the proportional electoral system and fringe political parties and added that political stability was not maintained in the past even if a political party had a majority in parliament.

Likewise, Pun accused the PM of presenting wrong data in parliament to show a

disappointing picture of the economy though the economy was slow to some extent.

There is a surplus in the balance of payment, the external factor is in balance, the foreign exchange reserve is sufficient to import goods and services for 13 months and the inflation is within a certain limit, Pun said stating that the positive things should not be negated.

According to Pun, the information technology (IT) related exports exceeded almost Rs 100 billion in the last fiscal year and the IT decade and agriculture investment decade have been announced and asked the new government whether or not it is taking ownership of such programmes.

Pun also said that the hydropower sector and tourism sector have witnessed progress and urged the new government to give continuity to the promising programmes and plans of the outgoing government for the fiscal year 2081/082 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal