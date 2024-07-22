Nepali students return to Kathmandu from Bangladesh



Nepali students have started returning home from Bangladesh in the aftermath of the ongoing student protests there.

In this connection, 57 students landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu today. These students have returned home from Inam Medical College at Sawar region and other places of Bangladesh, said Amrit Rai, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry officials welcomed the students at the airport. The Ministry is facilitating the return of the students willing to come back home. It has directed the officials at the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka to carry out necessary coordination for creating a secure environment for the Nepali students in Bangladesh and for the return of those students who want to come back home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba is herself in direct contact with the Embassy and has directed the Ministry officials to set up a Help Desk for helping out the Nepali students who are facing difficulties due to the latest incidents developing

in Bangladesh in coordination with the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka.

340 Nepali students arrive in Kakarbhitta from Bangladesh

Three hundred and forty Nepali students have returned to Nepal from Bangladesh through the Kakarbhitta transit point on the eastern border of the country in the last three days.

The Nepali students have started returning home after the escalation of violent protests in Bangladesh.

Mohan Paneru, Chief of the Immigration Office Kakarbhitta, said 85 students arrived on Thursday, 114 on Friday and 141 on Saturday. He said that a Maldivian student has also arrived along with the Nepali students.

According to him, the female Maldivian student had been studying together with Nepalis in Bangladesh and she accompanied her Nepali friends to Nepal. He said that she told the Nepali immigration officials that she was allowed by the Indian immigration officials to come together with the Nepali students.

Thousands of Nepali students are studying in Bangladesh and a majority of them in medical stu

dies. Student protests over the quota in government jobs have taken a violent turn in Bangladesh and the universities have been shut there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal