Jamaat’s Ameer urges all to stand by flood hit people

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer and former lawmaker Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher today urged all irrespective of party affiliations to stand beside the flood affected people with utmost sincerity.

“Now it’s not the time to keep political differences. The main task should be to stand by the flood-affected people in this critical time,” he said.

He made this call while distributing relief goods at different places of Gunabati, Chiora, Batisa, Municipal area, Munsirhat and Kalikapur union of Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district.

During the distribution of relief, Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, Cumilla South District Jamaat Amir Advocate Shahjahan, Vice-President of Central Sramik Kallyan Federation Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan and Chauddagram Upazila Jamaat Ameer Mahfuzur Rahman were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha