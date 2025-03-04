Japanese Ambassador Calls on Labour Minister Bhandari



Kathmandu: Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Maeda Toru paid a courtesy call on Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharat Singh Bhandari. During the meeting held at the ministry, discussions were centered around various aspects of the mutual relations between Nepal and Japan.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the talks also focused on the implementation of the labour agreement between the two nations. Both parties emphasized the importance of concluding discussions swiftly regarding the skilled workers that are to be sent to Japan, in accordance with the Japanese government’s requirements.

