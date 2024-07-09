Japanese language classroom inaugurated at DU

The handover ceremony of Cultural Grassroots Grant Project to Institute of Modern Languages (IML) of University of Dhaka was held at the IML auditorium today.

The Embassy of Japan provided grant assistance worth approximately BDT 7.5 million to the Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka to improve the classrooms and teachers rooms under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects, said a press release of Japan Embassy here.

Vice Chancellor of University of Dhaka Prof Dr A S M Maksud Kamal, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori, Prof Dr Sayeedur Rahman, Director, Institute of Modern Languages, Project director Prof. Dr Mohammed Ansarul Alam, faculties and students of the institute were present on the occasion.

Three new classrooms and three teacher’s room were constructed for the Japanese Language and Culture program of IML with Japan government’s cultural grassroot grant.

Ambassador IWAMA said, “I hope that the stakeholders of this facility could make use of it e

fficiently not just as classrooms but also as the platform for various cultural and skill development activities in this campus for those who are interested in Japan”.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha