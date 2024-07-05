Journalist Darnal’s book ‘Dalit Pratinidhitwo Ra Bisayabastu in RSS’ released



Kathmandu: Journalist Sushil Darnal’s book, ‘Dalit Pratinidhitwo Ra Bisayabastu in RSS’ (Dalit Representation and Content in RSS) has been released on Friday.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, released the research-based book penned by RSS journalist Darnal in a programme organized at the ministry.

The book has the study and analyses of the presence of Dalit, news related to Dalit and provisions of RSS Act, by-regulation and editorial policy relating to Dalit. At a time when the Dalit community has been constitutionally ensured rights, it’s socioeconomic, political and culture statuses are still backward in Nepal.

As per the book, in Baisakh, Jestha and Asar months of 2075BS, the percentage of news contents relating to Dalit that RSS used stood at 1.03, 0.79 and 0.73 respectively. However, the most of news stories in the three months were related to positive discrimination and reform initiatives. Follow-up news on it was dismal, the book stated.

Similarly, of the total

employee quotas at RSS, only 1.86 percent Dalit people serves there.

The book has pointed out the need for adopting an inclusive policy that pays heed to representation and upliftment of Dalit and other backward communities.

Source: National News Agency RSS