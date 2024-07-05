UML to vote for CM Singh in trust motion



The CPN (UML) has decided to vote for Chief Minister of Madhes Province, Shatish Kumar Singh, in the confidence motion.

Chief Whip of CPN (UML) in the Madhes Province Assembly, Hari Narayan Mahato, shared that the UML would support the Singh-led Province government.

Chief Minister Singh is scheduled to face vote of confidence in the Province Assembly at 11:00 am Saturday, according to Province Assembly Secretariat.

The CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Federal Socialist Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party have joined the government led by Janamat Party in Madhes Province.

Source: National News Agency RSS