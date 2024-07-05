Rai-led JSP withdraws support to govt



Kathmandu: The Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) led by Ashok Kumar Rai has withdrawn its support to the government.

The party meeting held on Friday decided to withdraw its support to the government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal from today itself, according to a press release issued by Chairman Rai. Rai is also the chair of parliamentary party.

Earlier, the party had written to the federal parliament secretariat, informing about its pulling out of the government, according to party General Secretary, Mohammad Istiyak Ray.

The party had sent its leaders Nawalkishor Saha Sudi, Pradip Yadav and Hasina Khatun as the ministers in the Dahal-led government.

Source: National News Agency RSS