General

Jatiya Press Club (JPC) today paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 48th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day.

JPC members led by its President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutta laid wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait at the club, said a press release.

Later, a voluntary blood donation campaign was arranged in association with Quantum Foundation at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury hall of the JPC.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, JPC former President Saiful Alam, BFUJ former president Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, BFUJ incumbent President Omar Faroque and Secretary General Dip Azad, Journalists' Welfare Trust Managing Director Subhash Chanda Badal, journalist leaders Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and Abdul Jalil Bhuyian, BFUJ Vice-President Madhusudan Mondal, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, journalists Manoj Kanti Roy, Safiqul Karim Sabu, Shah Newaj Dulal, Tarun Tapan Chakrabarty, Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Saif Islam Dilal were present on the occasion.

JPC Vice-President Rezawanul Haque Raja, Joint Secretary Md Ashraf Ali, Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, Managing Committee members Quazi Rownaq Hossain, Shahnaj Siddiqui Soma, Kalyan Saha and Julhas Alam were also present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha