JSP-Nepal to Maintain Government Support Despite Criticisms



Kathmandu: Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has decided to continue its support to the government. The decision comes after a three-day meeting of its central committee concluded with this resolution.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the JSP has supported five ordinances, including the ‘Ordinance to amend some Nepal Acts related to Good Governance Promotion and Public Service Delivery, 2081’, ‘Economic Procedure and Financial Responsibility (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2081’, and ‘Privatization (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2081’. However, the JSP has voiced opposition to the ‘Ordinance to amend some Nepal Acts related to Land, 2081’.





In addition, JSP Nepal has also lent its support to the ‘Ordinance to amend some Nepal Acts related to Economic and Business Environment Improvement and Investment Promotion, 2081’, ‘Ordinance to amend some Nepal Acts related to Cooperatives, 2081’, and the ‘Ordinance on Promotion of Good Governance, 2081’.





JSP spokesperson Manish Suman stated that the meeting concluded the current government has not successfully addressed corruption, good governance, development works, and constitutional amendments. Despite these concerns, the party will continue its support for the government.





The meeting also expressed support for the ‘No Cable Car Campaign’ in Pathibhara, opposing the construction of a cable car. It decided to urge the government to address the issue through dialogue.

