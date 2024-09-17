July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation receives Tk 100cr from CA’s Relief and Welfare Fund

The July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation today formally started its journey with receiving Taka 100 crore from the Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund.

“The foundation started its journey by receiving the fund from the Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund,” adviser for information and broadcasting and office secretary of the foundation Md Nahid Islam told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this evening.

Nahid said the fund will be spent for providing support for the families of martyrs and those injured during the students-led mass uprising.

He said a one-time grant will be distributed among the families of the martyrs. The amount of the grant will be fixed at a meeting of the seven-member governing body of the foundation tomorrow, Nahid added.

The information adviser said financial support will also be provided to the injured ones in the revolution based on intensity of their injuries.

Monthly allowance will be provided for families of the victims too, he said.

Nahid said the foundati

on received Taka 100 crore from the CA’s Relief and Welfare Fund to provide immediate financial support for the families of the victims but other initiatives of the government will continue to this end.

He urged all to donate money to the foundation so that financial support for the victims’ families and treatment for the injured can be ensured.

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of the deceased student protester Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and general secretary of the foundation, said: “We received a cheque of Taka 100 crore today, which is very important for ensuring treatment for those who were critically injured during the movement.”

Replying to a question, Nahid said about 20,000 people were injured and about 800 were killed during the student-led revolution.

“We have so far communicated with the families of about 700 martyrs,” he added.

Responding to another query, he said the government is considering bringing an experts’ team from abroad to provide treatment for those who suffered severe eye-inj

uries during the revolution.

Adviser for Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was present at the press briefing, among others.

On September 12, 2024, the interim government established the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation to provide support for the families of martyrs and those injured during the students-led mass uprising.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the president of the foundation.

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of the deceased student protester Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, has been made the general secretary of the foundation.

Other office bearers of the seven-member executive body of the foundation are: Kazi Waqar Ahmad (treasurer), Md Nahid Islam (office secretary) and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Nurjahan Begum and Sharmin S Murshid (executive members).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha