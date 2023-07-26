Science & Technology

Jahangirnagar University Science Club (JUSC) is going to organise the 9th National Math Olympiad and 5th National Science Festival on July 28 and 29 respectively.

Math Olympiad Convener Tareq Mahmud and Science Festival Convener Md Al-Mamun jointly disclosed the events at the conference room of the university's Teacher-Student Center (TSC) here today.

“A total of 4000 students of class VI to XII are eligible to contest the Olympiad which will be held under two categories. The first five from each class will be awarded,” Tareq said.

A total of 1000 participants from schools, colleges and universities will contest the Science Festival into six segments including quiz, rubix cube solving and science open speech.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam will inaugurate the competition as chief guest where Pro-vice Chancellors, Treasurer of the university and chief adviser of the club will also attend the events.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha