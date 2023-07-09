General

The farmers in the district have started harvesting jute with enthusiasm and the hope for fair price.

This year, the jute production has been good. Now the farmers are passing their busy time in jute rotting work. After cutting jute plants the farmers are taking those into the pond water for rotting.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Panchagarh sources said that jute was cultivated on 12, 908 hectares of land in the district this year with the production target of 1,50,808 bell jute.

The newly produced jute will appear in the local markets within a few days.

Deputy director of DAE in Panchagarh, Rias Uddin told BSS that jute production has been good as the weather condition was conducive for jute cultivation this year.

The department has given modern technology training to the farmers for boosting production. Beside the farmers got jute seeds, fertilizers from the department, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha