Karnali Government to Implement Disability Prevention Programme Across 14 Local Levels



Surkhet: The Karnali Province government has established a partnership with 14 local levels within the province to initiate disability prevention and rehabilitation programmes. The initiative was announced during an event organized by the Social Development Ministry in Surkhet of Birendranagar.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Social Development Ministry will oversee the implementation of the programme, which aims to provide treatment for disabilities, prevent potential disabilities, and rehabilitate individuals with disabilities through local level engagement. The programme is expected to benefit approximately 10,000 people with disabilities from various local levels, including Bheriganga and Panchapuri municipalities, as well as Chaukune and Simta rural municipalities and Raskot municipality. The Karuna Foundation Nepal, NFD-N, and UNICEF will support the programme.

